Proposed F. Hill Apartment Building Developer Seeks Zoning Change

A development proposal that was previously denied a variance by the Fountain Hill zoning hearing board was brought before borough council Oct. 3 by the developers, who are now seeking to amend the borough’s zoning ordinance and advance the project.

Attorney Joe Piperato appeared with Matt Longenberger of Bohler Engineering on behalf of 940 Cherokee LLC, which is seeking to build another apartment building at that Cherokee Street address. The property–which is owned by Lehigh Valley restaurateur-developer Donnie Petridis and Carlos Travanos of Joao Construction–is currently taken up by a 22-unit apartment building, an attached fire station and an adjacent parking lot.

The parcel on which the new building would be constructed is longer than it is wide, borough officials were told, and by adding another structure the developers hope to double the number of apartment units that are contained within the current building.

The zoning amendment that is being sought would reduce the required square footage from 3,000 square feet per dwelling unit to 1,190 square fee per unit in multi-family dwellings such as apartment buildings.

Piperato said there is “more than sufficient parking on the lot.”

“I thought it was interesting when I looked at the ordinance, the square footage reqirement for a single family home is 4,000 (square feet), 3,000 for a twin home,” he said, noting that the latter is the same amount as is required for multi-family dwellings.

“Other uses in the TC (Town Center) district would provide much more impact in a negative way,” he added.

Council President Norm Blatt told Piperato and Longenberger that the first step in the amendment process would be for their group to meet with the borough zoning officer.

He also queried council about whether they would be “amenable to amending the ordinance.”

Borough manager Eric Gratz noted that such an amendment “would change the ordinance for everyone.”

Piperato then told council he would “return with the application.”

In other business, council discussed ongoing, extensive road work that has been taking place in the borough, which prompted Gratz to joke, “I’m not going to have anything to talk about when we finish this roadwork.”

Pedestrian crossings on Broadway are nearing completion, he reported, and curb and sidewalk work on Broadway will be completed in November.

However, the curb milling on Broadway may not be completed by winter, Gratz said.

That part of the project will involve two days of daytime detours during the day, Gratz explained, “because the weather will be too cold for night work.”

The roadway will be microsurfaced in order to increase its lifespan and information about the timeframe for the work will be posted on the borough website, he added.

It was also announced at the meeting that a crossing guard position still needs to be filled and that the pay rate would not automatically be affected by the Bethlehem Area School District’s recent decision to raise crossing guard pay. In order to bring the rate in line with BASD’s rate, the borough’s contribution would need to increase from $3.50/hour to $7.50/hour, council was told. Council then agreed to do this if a crossing guard is hired.

Curbside leaf collection in the borough will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and residents were also reminded to mark their calendars for the annual borough Tree Lighting Ceremony, which will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Lastly, Public Works Committee Chair Annamarie Jordan was congratulated on the one-year anniversary of Books on the Hill, which provides residents with regular access to reading materials via a bookmobile that is parked along Stanley Avenue near the Wawa.