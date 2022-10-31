Springtown Halloween Parade Caps Fun-Filled Fall Weekend (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 7 mins

The annual Springtown Halloween Parade was held Sunday and drew spectators from throughout the Palisades School District and beyond for a fun, seasonal celebration.

Volunteer fire departments from Springtown, Palisades, Haycock Township, Richland Township, Richlandtown, Lower Saucon Township, Trumbauersville, Upper Black Eddy, Riegelsville, Ottsville, Coopersburg and Hellertown participated in the parade, which took place on a gorgeous fall afternoon in the village.

Classic and vintage cars and many other vehicles also rolled down Springtown’s Main Street, which was lined with spectators from where the parade began on Drifting Drive to the fire station, where it ended.

Floats representing local groups and organizations as well as individuals marched together in a representation of the community that put smiles on hundreds of faces.

Photos by Chris Christian