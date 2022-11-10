Local Man Wanted for Alleged Home Improvement Fraud

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A local man is wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Lower Saucon Township Police for allegedly defrauding a resident out of nearly $15,000 last year.

In a news release published on their Crimewatch site Thursday, police said 30-year-old Christopher Andrew Slabaugh of Coopersburg is wanted on charges of Home Improvement Fraud (Felony 2), Theft by Deception (Felony 3), Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Funds (Felony 3) and Receiving Stolen Property (Felony 3).

The charges against Slabaugh have been filed in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township, according to online court records.

“On May 19, 2021, Mr. Slabaugh of Slabaugh Construction LLC provided an estimate to the victims for $29,950.00 to remove and replace siding on their home and requested half down for the materials,” police said in their news release. “Mr. Slabaugh received $14,975.00 on May 20, 2021 and to date has not completed the job nor were any materials delivered.”

Police added that “attempts by the victim to receive a refund were unsuccessful” and that “multiple attempts by police to make contact with Mr. Slabaugh were also unsuccessful.”

The Crimewatch post includes a photograph of Slabaugh, who police said is white, has red hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information on Slabaugh’s whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to the Lower Saucon Township Police Department via their Crimewatch tipline or call 610-759-2200.

A page for Slabaugh Construction LLC on the website HomeAdvisor.com lists a business address of 705 Tilghman Street in Coopersburg and lists roofing, siding, drywall and gutter cleaning as the business’s areas of expertise.

As of Thursday the following notice was on it: “We have received a customer complaint about this professional. Until we work through our resolution process this professional will remain unable to be matched with new customers through HomeAdvisor.”

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and from Northampton County court records.