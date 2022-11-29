Community Comes Together for Coopersburg Tree Lighting Ceremony (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

The Southern Lehigh community came together to usher in the 2022 holiday season at Coopersburg’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday evening.

The event presented by the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and Coopersburg Fire Company No. 1 was held in the heart of the borough’s downtown, outside Borough Hall and the fire station.

A section of State Street between the two buildings was closed for the event, which featured talented local student musicians performing Christmas favorites; vendors; refreshments; a tractor-pulled wagon ride; an ice-sculpting demonstration; Santa’s arrival on a Coopersburg fire truck; photos with Santa inside Borough Hall; a DJ spinning seasonal tunes; fire pits; and the lighting of the borough’s holiday light displays.

Attendees also had the opportunity to interact with several popular Disney characters, such as Elsa from the film “Frozen.”

On the north side of Good Jakes restaurant, the Coopersburg Fire Company was hosting its annual Christmas tree sale for those who wanted a piece of the festive spirit to take home with them.

Saturday’s event was the second holiday kick-off of the weekend in Saucon Source’s coverage area.

On Friday night, Hellertown hosted Light Up Night, which drew a large crowd to the borough’s Dimmick Park to see Santa, see the borough’s lights illuminated and more.

For additional photos of the Coopersburg Tree Lighting Ceremony, visit and follow the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.