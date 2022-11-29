Community Comes Together for Coopersburg Tree Lighting Ceremony (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 5 mins
The Southern Lehigh community came together to usher in the 2022 holiday season at Coopersburg’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday evening.
The event presented by the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and Coopersburg Fire Company No. 1 was held in the heart of the borough’s downtown, outside Borough Hall and the fire station.
A section of State Street between the two buildings was closed for the event, which featured talented local student musicians performing Christmas favorites; vendors; refreshments; a tractor-pulled wagon ride; an ice-sculpting demonstration; Santa’s arrival on a Coopersburg fire truck; photos with Santa inside Borough Hall; a DJ spinning seasonal tunes; fire pits; and the lighting of the borough’s holiday light displays.
Attendees also had the opportunity to interact with several popular Disney characters, such as Elsa from the film “Frozen.”
On the north side of Good Jakes restaurant, the Coopersburg Fire Company was hosting its annual Christmas tree sale for those who wanted a piece of the festive spirit to take home with them.
Saturday’s event was the second holiday kick-off of the weekend in Saucon Source’s coverage area.
On Friday night, Hellertown hosted Light Up Night, which drew a large crowd to the borough’s Dimmick Park to see Santa, see the borough’s lights illuminated and more.
For additional photos of the Coopersburg Tree Lighting Ceremony, visit and follow the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Fire pits set up in “CFC” burn barrels tended to by Coopersburg Fire Company volunteers provided attendees with welcome warmth.
Santa was a popular guy in Coopersburg Saturday. After arriving at the Tree Lighting Ceremony on a fire truck he sat inside the meeting room at Coopersburg Borough Hall to pose for photos and hear what local children would like for Christmas.
Santa’s arrival amid a cacophany of fire truck sirens generated much excitement among the younger kids in the crowd.
Southern Lehigh student-musicians performed holiday favorites at the event.
Those who wanted to buy a Christmas tree could purchase one from Coopersburg Fire Co., which is selling them as a fundraiser.
The fire company sold hot dogs and other refreshments at its stand at the Tree Lighting Ceremony.
A sculptor created a work of art from blocks of ice only a few yards away from the Coopersburg Fire Company’s fire barrels.
The Tree Lighting Ceremony was held outside Coopersburg Borough Hall and the Coopersburg Fire Company, and State and Main streets in the center of town.
Santa points to a young friend as he arrives at the Tree Lighting on top of a Coopersburg fire truck.
Dozens of families crowded inside Coopersburg Borough Hall so their kids could meet Santa, who was happy to hear about what they would like for Christmas.
At the top of the recently-constructed amphitheater at State and Main streets a DJ kept the energy level high throughout the evening, by playing upbeat tunes and thanking the various sponsors who helped make the event possible.
Various vendors set up booths along State Street, where they sold everything from knitwear to candles.