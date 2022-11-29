Truck Plows Across Alley, Into Yard of Fountain Hill Home (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

A tractor-trailer cab whose driver may have lost control of it ended up wedged inside the yard of a home in Fountain Hill borough Tuesday morning.

As of 11 a.m. borough police and the Fountain Hill Fire Department were on the scene of the accident, which occurred along an alley just behind the 1100 block of Seneca Street.

The front end of the cab was embedded at least several feet into shrubbery that surrounds the yard and a small Cape Code-style home, which wasn’t struck by the truck.

Prior to the crash, the vehicle was in the parking lot of a church in the 1100 block of Broadway when control of it was apparently lost and it careened through a chain link fence, coming to a stop after it impacted the shrubbery.

The alley, Beech Street, was temporarily closed to traffic near N. Bergen and Seneca streets due to the crash.

A nearby resident said he was alerted to the accident by the odor of burning rubber.

The truck’s tires appeared to have sustained damaged during an attempt to bring the vehicle to a stop, and some of the macadam underneath it showed signs of damage.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, and as of 11 a.m. authorities appeared to be awaiting the arrival of a large tow truck capable of removing the damaged truck cab.