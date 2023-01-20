Saucon Valley Set to Hire New Football Coach

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A leadership change is in the air for the Saucon Valley football program.

The school district athletic office said Friday that Anthony Brinkley has been chosen to replace former head coach Brad Trembler, who stepped down in mid-November.

The announcement said that Brinkley’s appointment has been recommended to the Saucon Valley School Board, which is expected vote on it at a board meeting Tuesday.

Congratulations to Coach Anthony Brinkley who will be recommended to become Saucon Valley's 15th Head Coach in program history. #SVPanthers pic.twitter.com/MiaSrvmzNe — SV Athletics (@SauconAthletics) January 20, 2023

“After an extensive process of interviewing candidates and a review of their qualifications, Coach Brinkley rose to the top of the candidacy pool and we are confident he will positively impact our students and our Saucon Valley community,” the announcement said. “Coach Brinkley has extensive experience coaching both collegiate and high school football teams and has built a reputation of creating strong programs that produce results both on and off the field.”

Brinkley was the assistant football coach for wide receivers at Moravian University last season, which was his second with the Greyhounds, according to the school’s website.

Friday’s news release said Brinkley has also previously coached high school football at both Allentown Central Catholic and Catasauqua.

He is currently a third grade teacher at Sheckler Elementary School in the Catasauqua Area School District.

Brinkley’s biography on the CASD website states that he is a 2013 Catasauqua High School graduate.

“After CHS, I attended East Stroudsburg University where I studied Early Childhood Education and Special Education and graduated in 2017,” he states in it. “In 2020, I graduated from Lehigh University with a Master’s Degree in Special Education.”

“I am a sports fanatic and love golfing,” he added.

If hired, Brinkley will become Saucon the 15th head coach in the history of the Saucon Valley football program.

He will inherit the leadership role following a tough 2022 season, which the Panthers completed with a 3-8 record overall (3-6 conference).