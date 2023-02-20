Katherine A. Bratkovics, 69, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Katherine A. Bratkovics (1953 – 2023)

Katherine A. Bratkovics, 69, of Bethlehem, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at her residence. She was the wife of William J. Bratkovics II. Katherine was born in Allentown on Dec. 7, 1953 to Vilma (Hirsch) Takacs of Bethlehem and the late Stephen F. Takacs Jr. She was a dispatcher for the City of Bethlehem Police Department for 20 years until retiring. Katherine attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bethlehem. She enjoyed gardening and especially being a part of her children’s and grandchildren’s lives.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 50 years; children: William J. III (Vicki) of Wilson Borough, Kristin M. (Stephanie Molnar) of Hellertown, Eric M. (Jessica) of New Tripoli; brother: Stephen F. III (Brenda) of Freemansburg; 10 grandchildren. She was predeceased by son: Daniel.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at The Most Sacred Heart Parish, 1817 First St., Bethlehem, PA 18020. To share an expressions of sympathy with the family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allentown Rescue Mission, 355 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18101.