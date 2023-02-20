Former Urgent Care Center in Hellertown: What Should Go There?

It’s been nearly three years since the Covid pandemic began and almost as long since a Hellertown urgent care center was open for business. What would you like to replace it?

The Tower Health Urgent Care facility in the Shoppes at Hellertown on Main Street was initially shuttered when Tower Health reallocated staff and supplies from some of its locations, according to an announcement made at the time. However, it remained closed as the company began to experience serious financial trouble in 2020 and thereafter.

Until it was sold to Tower Health in late 2018, the urgent care center was one of a number of such facilities operated in southeastern Pennsylvania by Premier Urgent Care.

As of September, Tower Health was still experiencing financial woes according to a report, and the sign on the front of the Hellertown location was taken down some time ago.

According to signs hung in the windows, the vacant space is available for lease from a local commercial real estate agent. A listing on the site LoopNet.com identifies it as Suite 9 and says it is 6,000 square feet in size. Two other vacant suites in the Shoppes at Hellertown offer potential tenants 1,200 square feet and 2,000 square feet respectively, per the website.

Whoever ultimately moves into the space will join a number of well-established businesses in the shopping center, along with several that have opened over the past year or so.

Among the newcomers to the Shoppes at Hellertown are Starbucks, Advance Auto Parts and Good Guy Vapes, all of which opened between April and September of last year.

Additionally, the Hellertown Diner–which is located in the parking lot–was recently sold to a new owner.

Other businesses in the shopping center include Saucon True Value, H&R Block, Dollar General, B&B Pools, Super Nails, New Star, Quest Diagnostics, Dolce Patisserie and DiMaio’s Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria.

What new business would you like to see open in Hellertown? Tell us in the comments.