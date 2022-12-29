Popular Hellertown Restaurant Has New Owner

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A popular Hellertown eatery will open its doors to a new year under new ownership.

The Hellertown Diner recently changed hands, according to a news release by the local company that financed the transaction, Lehigh Financial Group LLC of Allentown.

Formerly owned by the Christogiannis family, Lehigh Financial Group said in the release that the diner was purchased by Bethlehem restaurateur Zonia Sibri-Quinde in late December. Sibri-Quinde also owns Sibri’s Restaurant at 147 E. Broad Street in the city.

According to the news release, Sibri-Quinde was looking to expand seating at her Bethlehem eatery when she learned that the Hellertown Diner was for sale.

“She thought it was a perfect opportunity and made an offer,” the release said.

Sibri-Quinde said she plans to keep both restaurants open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and to add some customer favorites from Sibri’s to the Hellertown Diner’s menu.

“Our customers love our eggs benedict and all the kinds of waffles we serve. They also love our pulled pork and homemade crabmeat items,” she said. “Hopefully, people will come to both places to continue to enjoy our food.”

According to the news release, Sibri-Quinde also plans to complete some renovations at the diner, but hopes to keep it open for business while the work is completed.

The Hellertown Diner opened at 29 Main Street in 2009 and has seating for 144 patrons. The building it occupies was originally a Burger King that closed roughly 20 years ago.

In recent years, the establishment has operated a drive-thru window; an adaptation which became a popular asset for many restaurants during the COVID pandemic.

The diner also advertises that it is BYOB and offers outside seating in warmer weather.

Parking is available on three sides of the building, which is located in front of the Shoppes at Hellertown shopping center at the south end of the borough.

According to the diner’s website, it is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

The Saucon Valley area has a robust dining scene, which is showcased during the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber’s semi-annual Restaurant weeks. Winter Restaurant Week is scheduled to be held at at least a dozen local establishments in late January.