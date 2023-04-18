Who Stole Bike from Walmart?

With milder weather’s arrival, more people are hitting the trails and enjoying other recreational excursions. Unfortunately, one man may be doing that on a bicycle he stole from a local Walmart.

According to Richland Township Police, the man stole the bike valued at $298 from the Walmart on Rt. 309 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said in a Crimewatch post about the theft that the man stole the bicycle by pushing past all points of sale before walking out of the store with it.

He was reportedly last seen riding the bike through Quakertown borough.

Police included a surveillance photo of the man, who was wearing a black hoodie with “East Side” and a volleyball printed on it, camo cargo shorts and tan Timberland boots at the time the bike was stolen.

Anyone with information about his identity is being asked to contact Richland Township Police at 215-536-9500 or mattm@richlandtownshippd.org.