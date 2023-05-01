$120,000 Stolen from Elderly Nursing Home Resident: Police

State police said Monday they are investigating the theft of $120,000 from the bank account of an elderly resident of a Bucks County nursing home.

Police said the resident is a 93-year-old woman and indicated in their news release that the funds were stolen in June 2020. However, the theft apparently wasn’t reported until April 17, they said.

The name of the facility in which the woman is a resident wasn’t included in the release, but police said its address is 108 S. Main Street, Richlandtown, which is the address for Phoebe Richland.

According to police, a person of interest in the case has been identified and their investigation into the theft is ongoing.