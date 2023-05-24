Community Family Police

Help Sought With Locating Runaway in Lower Saucon

2 hours ago
by Josh Popichak
Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a teenage girl who they say ran away from home.

According to information shared by police on their Crimewatch site, 15-year-old Hailey Lynn Carroll of Bingen Road was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday, May 22, at her home.

Police described Carroll as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with blue eyes, black/red hair and a tattoo of a rose on her right forearm.

They added that Carroll was seen in Hellertown borough on Tuesday, May 23.

Anyone who sees Hailey Lynn Carroll or knows of her location is being asked to submit a tip to police through their Crimewatch Tipline or to call 610-759-2200.

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for help locating 15-year-old Hailey Lynn Carroll, who they say ran away from home. Carroll was last seen at her home on Bingen Road on Monday around 11 p.m., police said. (Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch)

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

