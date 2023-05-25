Local Businesses, Farmers Market Recognized at Chamber’s ‘Honors & Hors D’oeuvres’

Four local businesses and a community organization were recognized for their contributions to the Saucon Valley area at the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce’s semi-annual Honors & Hors d’oeuvres event held in the Dimmick Park pavilion Wednesday.

The purpose of the event is to recognize “community heroes,” according to the chamber; among them, “those who work tirelessly to improve their business models so that they can make a positive impact on those they serve.”

This year’s award recipients included:

Community Partner Award: Bobbie Gianguzzi, owner of Brooklyn’s Catering and co-owner of Springtown Inn

Small Business Leadership Award: Braveheart Highland Pub

Business to Watch Award: Unrivaled Nutrition + Training

Positive Impact Award: Salon Mia

Champion Nonprofit Award: Saucon Valley Farmers Market

“The Hellertown & Lower Saucon area is a wonderful place to live, work and play, in large measure, because of people and organizations like those…recognized at this year’s Honors & Hors D’oeuvres event,” a news release about it noted. “One hundred percent of the proceeds from the raffle go to our scholarship fund, which supports graduating high school seniors residing in the Hellertown-Lower Saucon area who are moving on to higher education and a future as business and community leaders.”

In addition to the presentation of the awards, there was plenty of time to mingle and enjoy refreshments, which included food from Braveheart Highland Pub, Brooklyn’s Catering, Rita’s and Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn as well as a cash bar featuring libations from Wardog Spirits and Lost Tavern Brewing.

While guests mingled, they had the opportunity to purchase raffle and 50/50 tickets, proceeds from which benefited the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber Scholarship Fund.

This year’s scholarship recipient, Saucon Valley senior Sonia Lloyd, received a $500 scholarship award during the reception

Sponsors for the Honors & Hors D’oeuvres event included Hellertown Auto Wash, Sam’s Club of Allentown, Farmers Insurance Wimbish Agency, ASR Media Productions, Heintzelman Funeral Home, TS Brand Elevation, Good Guy Vapes, Braveheart Highland Pub, Brooklyn’s Catering, Borough of Hellertown, Bux-Mont Awards, Andy’s & Pennewell’s Flower Shop, Mike Robinson Productions, DJ Reilly-Reilly Entertainment Group, Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn and Working Dog Press.

More information about the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber–which is part of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber–may be found online.

*Note: Saucon Source publisher Josh Popichak is a volunteer member of the Saucon Valley Farmers Market board of directors.

Photos by Chris Christian