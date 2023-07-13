Road Paving Project Will Affect Coopersburg Traffic Into Late July

If you’re planning to drive through downtown Coopersburg in the coming days and weeks, you may want to rethink your route.

Milling and paving on State Street, Main Street and some side streets is now under way as part of a daytime project that is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete.

“It is our suggestion to avoid travel completely on Main Street and E. State Street until the project is complete,” borough officials said in an automated phone message that went out to borough residents Wednesday.

Main Street from E. Fairmount to Tilghman Street and portions of State and Thomas streets will be impacted, it said.

For motorists who can’t avoid those roads completely, they will be open but with lane restrictions “throughout the entire time,” the message said. It noted that “the roadway will be rough, with many dips, bumps, utility boxes and other hazards” and urged residents to be patient while the work is being performed.

Parking is also being impacted in the borough’s downtown as a result of the work, and residents and visitors should expect parking restrictions in the area due to the paving and milling.

Residents and others with questions related to the paving project should contact the borough office at 610-282-3307.

“Although we are not in charge of this paving, we will do our best to give information as we are made aware,” the message said. “We are optimistic that this project will finally be complete in the next few weeks.”

A project involving sidewalk and stormwater upgrades, installing streetlamps, the construction of an amphitheater in downtown Coopersburg and road work has been ongoing for several years.