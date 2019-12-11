No Rain Date, Ep. 3: Gluten-Free Tips, Pool Baskets, Rail Trail Update

No Rain Date: A Podcast 00:00 / 54:40 1X

In this episode we highlight the local news headlines for the week ending Dec. 11, 2019. Episode 3 also includes an interview with local gluten-free blogger Angela Drake, who shares timely tips for holiday entertaining; the latest from Hellertown Historical Society president Stacie Torkos, who talks about the HHS’s Pool Basket fundraiser; and a conversation with Saucon Valley Bikes owner, Saucon Rail Trail volunteer and small business champion Steve LaBrake. Tony Luchini from Lehigh Valley Weather Authority provides the five-day forecast and gives us a peek at our weather beyond the next five days, which he says could be wintry. Don’t forget to share No Rain Date with a friend!