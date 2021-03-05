No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 44: Alan Jennings, Executive Director, CACLV Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:07:27 Share Share Link Embed

Welcome to Episode 44 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and interviews from the Saucon Valley and beyond. This week Saucon Source publisher and host Josh Popichak is joined by Alan Jennings, Executive Director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley (CACLV). Throughout the course of a career spanning nearly four decades, Jennings has been an organizer, a champion for social justice and a crusader against poverty and systemic racism. As he prepares to retire in May, we asked him to talk about the challenges CACLV has faced as well as the organization’s many accomplishments; for example, the creation of Second Harvest Food Bank. Josh has our news roundup, which includes some exciting local food scene developments.

