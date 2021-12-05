No Rain Date NRD Ep. 83: 🎁 Unwrapping Bethlehem's Christkindlmarkt Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:35:57 Share Share Link Embed

On Episode 83 of No Rain Date, we’re delighted to interview two people whose efforts to promote Bethlehem’s South Side as a unique holiday destination within the Christmas City have truly made them worthy of being on Santa’s “nice list.” Nicole Harrell and Addyson Young of ArtsQuest join us to discuss Christkindlmarkt–a large, festive craft market modeled after Germany’s traditional outdoor Christmas fairs–as well as a fun-packed SteelStacks event schedule featuring some less traditional seasonal offerings. Some of the cool things happening in the shadow of the blast furnaces this December are A Golden Girls Drag Christmas and the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas’ Holiday Quote-Along Series, where holiday film classics like National Lampoons’ Christmas Vacation and It’s A Wonderful Life will be on the marquee. Nicole explains how Christkindlmarkt has evolved since it first opened in 1992, and shares some pro tips for first-time visitors. As always, Josh has a local news roundup, including stories about South Bethlehem’s expanding restaurant scene, a brazen flash robbery at a high-end beauty product store near Allentown and a new Letters to Santa mailbox at the Hellertown Post Office.

