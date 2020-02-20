Organized Opposition Growing to Proposed Creek Road Rezoning

Formal opposition to a proposed land rezoning on Creek Road in Bethlehem city appears to be building in the Saucon Valley, as does resident dissatisfaction with it; dissatisfaction which apparently prompted the launch of a website/petition called “Save Creek Road.”

Last week, the Hellertown Planning Commission voted to oppose the plan by developer Abraham Atiyeh to build 40 senior apartments and a 60-space parking lot on land he owns at 2105 Creek Road.

The nearly 7-acre property is located just west of Hellertown borough, along the west bank of the Saucon Creek north of the Water Street Bridge.

Atiyeh’s plan would require rezoning the property from Rural Residential to a zoning classification that would allow for higher density housing to be built on it.

The Bethlehem Planning Commission was scheduled to consider the rezoning request at its meeting Feb. 13, however commissioners tabled that discussion, reportedly so officials in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township would have more time to weigh in on it.

The discussion is now scheduled for the commission’s Thursday, March 12 meeting, which will be held at 5 p.m. at Bethlehem Town Hall on Church Street.

A public hearing on the rezoning is also scheduled to be held before Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m., according to the Save Creek Road website.

Both meetings are open to the public, and the website encourages opponents of the proposed rezoning to attend and “show your support.”

There is also a Facebook page connected to the site.

At Tuesday’s Hellertown Borough Council meeting, council members became the latest local officials to lodge formal opposition to the proposed rezoning with a motion to draft a letter in support of the borough planning commission’s decision. That motion was approved unanimously.

Among the concerns council members cited are the parcel’s proximity to a flood zone and the narrowness of Creek Road, which would provide access to the development.