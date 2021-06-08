James R. Fluck Jr., 44, of Wassergass (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

James R. Fluck Jr., 44, of Wassergass, died Saturday, June 5, 2021 after a pedestrian accident in Braintrim Township, Wyoming County. Jimmy was born in Wilson Borough on Dec. 10, 1976 to Barbara A. (Fink) Fluck of Bethlehem and the late James R. Fluck. He was a graduate of the Saucon Valley School District, where he was a member of the football, wrestling and track & field teams. He also was a Boy Scout leader. Jimmy attended Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School for electrical, and he supervised the system insulation for the yearly house builds. He had worked as a journeyman electrician, working on many commercial buildings like Dun & Bradstreet, Lehigh University and Lafayette College, to name a few. He then worked as a licensed electrician in computerized light control systems for PGELS. He was a dedicated employee of the Maintenance Department for the Saucon Valley School District. Jimmy was very handy and enjoyed spending time with his children, family and friends. Recently, he was restoring his childhood home in the “Gass.” He was a member of the Silver Creek Athletic Association, Springtown, and the Lower Saucon Sportsmen’s Club. He loved spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He was a big guy with a huge heart and a personality just as big.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his mother; children: Zachary J. of Perkasie, Ada E., Emma M. both of Emmaus; fiancé: Desiree M. Barber, with whom he resided; brother: Jason M. (Heather M.) of Waymart.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a service at 11 a.m. The interment will be held privately at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his children: Zachary J., Ada E. and Emma M. Fluck, care of the funeral home (zip code 18055).