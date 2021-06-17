Bear on the Move: Center Valley Resident Records Bruin Sighting

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Perkasie isn’t the only local community reporting bear sightings.

An Upper Saucon Township resident observed a black bear near his home on Cumorah Avenue in Center Valley Thursday, and captured the bruin on video.

The Cumorah Avenue neighborhood is near Rt. 309 and Lanark Road in the township.

In the video below, the bear can be seen nimbly climbing over a split rail fence near a drainage swale.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission website, black bears are intelligent and curious as well as “surprisingly agile” and capable of running at speeds of up to 35 mph.

They can be attracted to human food if it’s left outside, so the commission recommends that families living in areas where bears have been spotted keep their garbage inside until the morning of its scheduled collection.

It is illegal to feed bears in Pennsylvania, and state game officials point out on their website that too often “fed bears become dead bears.”

If you encounter a bear outside, you should not try to approach it or engage its attention.

The following information is from the game commission website’s page titled “Living With Black Bears.”