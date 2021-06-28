Police: Man Charged Following High Street ‘Neighbor Dispute’

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Authorities say a Hellertown borough man is facing numerous charges as a result of an alleged assault involving a neighbor.

In a news release Monday, borough police said officers were called to the 100 block of E. High Street at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday for a reported “neighbor dispute” there.

Police said officers were told that a woman had allegedly been “assaulted by male neighbor,” who they subsequently identified as 27-year-old Giovanni Alfred Morales.

According to the news release, officers spoke to both Morales and the alleged victim of the assault, and reviewed audio and video footage obtained at the scene.

Police said that footage allegedly “caught the altercation between Giovanni Alfred Morales and one of his neighbors.”

Based on their review of the footage and statements that were made to them, police said they charged Morales with felony aggravated assault as well as the following misdemeanors: terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct. A summary offense of harassment is a lesser charge Morales faces, according to police.

Court records indicate that following a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Alan Mege Thursday evening, Morales was committed to the Northampton County Prison in lieu of $20,000 straight bail. As of Monday, the criminal docket filed in his case indicated that he remained incarcerated there.

The docket said a preliminary hearing in Morales’ case is scheduled to be held Thursday, July 1 at 11:15 a.m. before Judge Mege in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township.

The docket did not list an attorney for Morales.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Hellertown Borough Police Department and Northampton County court records.