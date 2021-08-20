Gas Main Work to Affect Rt. 378 Traffic into Mid-September

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Motorists who regularly use Rt. 378/Wyandotte Street, particularly during the overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., should be prepared for potential disruptions to their travel schedule in parts of Bethlehem and Lower Saucon Township over the next few weeks.

PennDOT announced Friday that gas main work being performed by UGI will begin this Sunday, Aug. 22 and continue through Friday, Sept. 10 during those hours.

The work will be taking place along Rt. 378 between the Five Points intersection and Koehler Drive.

Motorists should expect to encounter lane restrictions with flagging, and use caution when driving through the work zone, PennDOT said.

The upcoming project is just the latest to disrupt traffic in the area.