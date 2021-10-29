Portion of Saucon Rail Trail to Be Closed for Maintenance

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you have plans to hit the Saucon Rail Trail next month you may need to rethink them, as a portion of the popular path will be closed for maintenance starting Monday, Nov. 8.

Lower Saucon Township public works employees will be performing the trail maintenance/rehabilitation on the entire portion of the trail within the township’s borders, which is 1.4 miles in length and runs from the Saucon Creek Bridge (located behind the former Neighbors Home & Garden center) to the border with Upper Saucon Township, just south of Bingen Road.

“This portion of the trail will be CLOSED as the trail will be very soft and it will not be conducive for bicycle riding,” an announcement by township officials said. “We hope the project will be completed within a week; however, until we get started we do not know and it could take slightly longer.”

The township also requested that residents share the news about the upcoming closure.

The Saucon Rail Trail stretches from Bachman Street in Hellertown in the north south through Lower Saucon Township, Upper Saucon Township and Coopersburg borough to the Lehigh-Bucks County line, where it connects with the Upper Bucks Rail Trail that opened in late 2020. The Upper Bucks Rail Trail extends south through Springfield and Richland townships to near Quakertown borough.

For more information about the Saucon Rail Trail–including maps, trail rules and Saucon Rail Trail Oversight Commission meeting minutes–visit SauconRailTrail.org.