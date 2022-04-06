Goin’ Grey: Building Housing New Hellertown Starbucks is Painted

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

It’s “goodbye” to a familiar red brick exterior on Main Street and “hello” to a trendy shade of grey at the building that will soon house a brand new Starbucks in Hellertown.

Passers-by are noticing the much-changed appearance of the building, which is located at 5 Main Street, on the border between the borough and Lower Saucon Township.

Formerly home to a Bank of America branch, the neo-Colonial building dates from the 1970s, when it was constructed as a bank.

Starbucks first announced that it would open a store in Hellertown nearly two years ago, and the borough’s zoning officer said recently that a temporary certificate of occupancy could be issued to facilitate an opening while PennDOT inspections are pending.

Earlier this week, a Starbucks representative declined to confirm an opening date for the new store, which will be one of the company’s more than 15,000 American locations.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to confirm an opening date at this time,” the representative said in an email Monday.

The company previously said it planned to open the new store in the spring of 2022.

Other nearby Starbucks locations include stores on Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township, on E. Third Street in South Bethlehem, in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Center Valley and on Rt. 309 in Quakertown.

A Starbucks kiosk inside the Giant supermarket on Rt. 412 (Leithsville Road), about a quarter of a mile from where the Hellertown Starbucks will be located, is operated by Giant as an authorized retailer. The Hellertown store will be company-operated.

Outside the store, a banner that says “Coming Soon!” was recently hung from the railing of an outside dining area next to the drive-thru lane on the south side of the building.