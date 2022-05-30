Memorial Day Ceremony Honors Service Members’ Sacrifices: Photos

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

The men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice defending America’s freedom over the past two-and-a-half centuries were remembered during a solemn ceremony at Union Cemetery in Hellertown Sunday.

The 2 p.m. ceremony was organized and presented by the members of Hellertown’s Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397. It was held at the cemetery stage, where several local elected officials–including Mayor David Heintzelman and State Rep. Bob Freeman–along with Legion Commander Eric Medei reflected on the meaning of the day.

Established shortly after the Civil War and originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day is set aside to honor members of the Armed Forces who have died in service to their country. American flags are traditionally place on the graves of veterans in local cemeteries in the days and weeks leading up to Memorial Day observances.

Memorial Day became a federal holiday in 1971, according to Parade.com, and is now symbolized by poppies because of their depiction in a 1915 poem by Canadian soldier John McCrae, “In Flanders Fields,” which has become associated with the holiday.

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday in May, and is considered by many Americans to mark the unofficial start of the summer season.

AAA representatives said last week that holiday weekend traffic in the Philadelphia area was expected to be heavier than it has been in recent years, when the COVID pandemic altered many families’ traditional travel plans.

Photos by Chris Christian