Man Accused of Threatening to Break Into Home While High on Meth

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A 39-year-old Hellertown man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to break into a borough home while high on methamphetamine.

According to a news release issued by the Hellertown Police Department Monday, Gregory Alan Fox was outside a home in the 100 block of Constitution Avenue on the evening of May 24 when he allegedly threatened “that he was going to break in…through the screen glass door while shaking the door.”

In their news release, police said Fox was “intoxicated on meth” at the time.

After being arrested, Fox was arraigned before Northampton County District Judge Douglas Schlegel on a misdemeanor charge of Terroristic Threats Causing Serious Public Inconvenience and a summary charge of Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct, according to the court docket filed in his case.

Fox was then sent to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail, which as of Monday had not been posted, according to the information contained in the docket.

A preliminary hearing before Schlegel was scheduled to be held Tuesday, June 1 at 10:30 a.m., and the case is assigned to District Judge Alan Mege in District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township, according to the docket.

An attorney for Fox was not listed in court records as of Monday morning.

Note: All individuals charged in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information provided by the Hellertown Police Department and from Northampton County court records.