Roy ‘Gunny’ Penberth Jr., 80, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Roy ‘Gunny’ Penberth Jr. (1942 – 2022)

Roy “Gunny” Penberth Jr., 80, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Jean A. (Kressley) Penberth, who died Jan. 7, 2021. Gunny was born in Nyack, N.Y., on May 26, 1942 to the late Roy Sr. and Perma Anne (Woodring) Penberth. He served our country faithfully with two tours of duty in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Gunny served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nine years and served 16 years in the reserves. Later, he worked in the Boiler House at the former Bethlehem Steel. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Gunny was a volunteer for the ALL Vietnam Veteran Group.

SURVIVORS

Children: Cheryl Edwards (Rob Day) of Lehighton, Lori Sell of Slatington and John Hitcho (Nancy Weierbach) of Hellertown; sister: Sandy Bauder of Bath; 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Gunny was predeceased by siblings: David, John, Barbara Schaeffer, Donald, Florence “Cookie” Manley; and brother-in-law: Sonny.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marines’ Toys for Tots.