Expect Road Closures in Lower Saucon Township Monday

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Lower Saucon Township Police are urging motorists to plan ahead, have patience and drive slowly on Monday, when two heavily-used township thoroughfares will be closed or have restrictions in place for road work.

In a post published on the department’s Crimewatch site Thursday, police alerted the public that Wassergass Road will be closed to all but local traffic for milling and resurfacing, which will be taking place between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The closure will be between Wilhelm and Reservoir roads, police said, adding that detour signs and message board trailers are being deployed to alert motorists to the road work.

The detour around the closed section of Wassergass will utilize Reservoir Road, Silver Creek Road, Lower Saucon Road and Wassergass Road, according to a map shared by the department.

The other township road that will be affected by road work Monday is Bingen Road, which police said will be reduced to one lane between Saucon Valley and Old Mill roads in the afternoon.

Police encouraged motorists to plan to use alternate routes if possible on Aug. 15.

Other area roads that are under construction and subject to delays include part of Broadway in Fountain Hill and parts of Rt. 378 in Bethlehem and Lower Saucon Township.

Meanwhile, plans for Meadows Road–which has been closed near Rt. 412 since 2018–will be discussed at the Aug. 17 Lower Saucon Township Council meeting by PennDOT engineers and consultants, who are expected to present plans for a span to replace the former Meadows Road Bridge.