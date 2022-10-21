Crews Respond to Wreck on I-78 East Near Hellertown

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Friday evening’s commute became slow and difficult for many motorists on I-78 eastbound following a crash involving a tractor-trailer just east of the Rt. 412 exit.

Photos taken at the scene by a witness showed the front of the tractor-trailer embedded in the back of a convertible along the left side of the eastbound lanes near Hellertown.

The witness said numerous local fire companies as well as several ambulance squads were at the crash scene.

It was unclear if there were any injuries that resulted from the accident.

Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast are responsible for accident investigations along the portion of I-78 in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, where the crash occurred.