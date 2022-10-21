Crews Respond to Wreck on I-78 East Near Hellertown

Josh Popichak By |
Print More
Est. Read Time: 2 mins
78 wreck 2

A photo of the accident scene shows the front end of a tractor-trailer crashed against the rear end of a small convertible. The wreck happened on I-78 east just past the Hellertown (Rt. 412) exit, according to the witness who took the photo.

Friday evening’s commute became slow and difficult for many motorists on I-78 eastbound following a crash involving a tractor-trailer just east of the Rt. 412 exit.

Photos taken at the scene by a witness showed the front of the tractor-trailer embedded in the back of a convertible along the left side of the eastbound lanes near Hellertown.

The witness said numerous local fire companies as well as several ambulance squads were at the crash scene.

It was unclear if there were any injuries that resulted from the accident.

Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast are responsible for accident investigations along the portion of I-78 in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, where the crash occurred.

78 wreck 1

Numerous volunteer fire companies and ambulance squads along with police responded to the accident scene just past the Rt. 412 exit on I-78 eastbound in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, late Friday afternoon. (Contributed photo)

Leave a Review or Comment