Borough, Historical Society Awarded Grants

The Borough of Hellertown and the Hellertown Historical Society are the beneficiaries of end-of-the-year hotel tax grants awarded by Northampton County using funds generated by its tax on hotels and Airbnbs.

According to a news release, the borough will receive $3,750 for its 2024 Music in the Park summer concert series, which will feature four free concerts in Dimmick Park from May through August.

The Hellertown Historical Society was also awarded $6,100 for the purchase and installation of interpretive signage at the 1761 Heller-Wagner Grist Mill in the borough.

Some of the other grants awarded to area organizations and local municipalities include:

$3,500 awarded to Steelworkers’ Archives for its 2024 Steeples & Steel tours.

$15,000 awarded to the Borough of Freemansburg for construction of a municipal amphitheater that will serve as an outdoor event venue.

$10,000 awarded to the Bach Choir of Bethlehem for the 116th annual Bethlehem Bach Festival.

$40,000 awarded to the Celtic Cultural Alliance for the 2024 Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival in Bethlehem.

$20,000 awarded to ArtsQuest for a temporary outdoor ice rink that will be located at the base of the SteelStacks blast furnaces during Christkindlmarkt 2024.

“Hotel tax grants increase the numbers of visitors to our culturally rich and historic county,” said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure in a statement about the awards. “Municipal festivals, our parks and trails system, art organizations, living history exhibitions and concerts are instrumental to our communities.”

Eligible projects must promote community development related to tourism and/or enhance tourism in Northampton County, and must be completed during the 2024 calendar year.

Grant applicants must either be registered non-profit entities or municipal entities located within Northampton County.

The release explained that the grants are awarded through a competitive process in which applications are first screened by the county’s Hotel Tax Review Committee, which then forwards its recommendations to the County Executive. Grants are finally distributed at the discretion of Northampton County Council, it said.