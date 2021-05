Est. Read Time: 5 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

Smiles–both young and old–proved everyone was a winner at the Al Stair Memorial Fishing Tournament for Kids held Saturday at the Hellertown Sportsmen’s Association along the Saucon Creek.

The free tournament featured two age categories; one for 5 to 8-year-olds and another for 9 to 12-year-olds. Prizes were awarded for the largest trout by weight in each category.