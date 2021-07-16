Time of Remembrance Planned for Stanley ‘Bud’ W. Prosser, 83 (Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Stanley “Bud” W. Prosser, 83, of Lower Saucon Township, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Nancy K. (Kessler) Prosser. He was born in Fountain Hill on July 1, 1936 to the late Earl K. and Margaret (Weaver) Prosser. Stanley was a 1954 graduate of Saucon Valley High School and Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. Bud began his career at his family’s pharmacy in Hellertown as a clerk, at age 14. He eventually became a pharmacist and part-owner of the Prosser Pharmacy until its closing in 1995. He remained a fixture in and full-time volunteer for the town he loved. Bud was a faith-filled member of Mountainview Moravian Church, Hellertown, serving as a trustee, elder and youth director, and starting the church’s Annual Christmas Putz display. Bud Prosser was the first President of the Hellertown Jaycees and was the organizer of the successful Sidewalk Sales in Hellertown, which later evolved into the annual Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Day celebration. The Cemetery Tours were founded by Bud during the H-LS Community Day period. Bud served as a Board Member and President of SauconFest, was the first President of the Hellertown Historical Society and headed the committee responsible for Hellertown’s Centennial Celebration in 1972. He devoted countless hours to activities in the Saucon Valley community, including as an umpire at baseball games, an emcee at numerous local events and as a weekly columnist in the Valley Voice newspaper. Bud earned the title “Mr. Saucon Valley,” and Lower Saucon Township was justifiably proud that one of their residents was recognized for his outstanding service by the Saucon Valley Community Center on June 4, 2010. In 2016, Bud was inducted into the Saucon Valley Alumni Wall of Fame for his community involvement. He was an active volunteer at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, chairman of the Hellertown Centennial Committee in 1972, and past president of the Hellertown Historical Society and The Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Bud was Parade Marshal of the 2018 Saucon Valley Spirit Parade, where he was a parade commentator for many years. Bud was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 60 years as of August 2019; sons: Bruce S. (Karen L.) of Easton, Pa.; Kevin S. (Patricia) of Easton, Md.; pop pop and pecan pie to his grandchildren: Michelle (Drew) Collina, Tyler, Dylan, Sarah; sister-in-law: Elizabeth Prosser of Springfield, Va. He was predeceased by a brother: Earl Prosser.

SERVICE

A time of Fellowship and Remembrance honoring Bud’s life will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans, 326 Main Street (rear), Hellertown. The interment was held at The Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountainview Moravian Church, 331 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055.