What Chamber Events Are Coming to Hellertown This Fall?

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber is a great resource to the local business community, and they have had a busy start to the fall, hosting a variety of events and ribbon cuttings.

As we move closer to the holidays, the Chamber’s calendar typically begins to fill up with more events, fundraisers and holiday fun, and 2021 is no different. So, when and where can Hellertown residents expect to see the Chamber in the borough again?

This Thursday, Oct. 13, the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber is hosting a small business roundtable from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Black River Farms.

The event seeks to help local businesses address staffing shortages. Nancy Dischinat, Executive Director of Workforce Board Lehigh Valley, will be in attendance offering resources and information for local businesses.

Our story previewing the event has the full details, as well as information for registering for the roundtable.

The Chamber is hosting a Dine & Donate at the McDonald’s in Hellertown on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. A portion of the funds generated during the event will benefit the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber Scholarship Fund.

The Chamber’s Lauren Bertucci told members of Hellertown Borough Council that her organization had recently restarted their scholarship fund.

“We have been generating a good pool, and we want to keep putting money into that,” Bertucci said. “As we know, seniors, juniors, and all the school students have really gone through a tough year missing out on things, so we want this to be an opportunity to provide something back to them.”

20% of the proceeds raised during the event will be put towards the fund.

“We all know you want a night off from cooking, so come to McDonald’s!” Bertucci said,

The McDonald’s in Hellertown is located at 14 Main Street, Hellertown, PA 18055.

Also scheduled for the end of October is the Chamber’s Lost Spirits from the Past & Paranormal Experience at the Cave.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the pavilion across the street from Lost River Caverns. The Paranormal Spirit Finders will be in attendance at the event, and they will join the guests in attendance in a chilling exploration of the caverns.

Beer, wine and spirits courtesy of Lost Tavern Brewing and Black River Farms will be available, and Lehigh Valley BBQ will be selling food at the event. The event will also feature a tarot card reader.

“Last year when we held it we had over 80 people in attendance,” said Jessica O’Donnell, Executive Vice President of the Affiliated Chambers. “It’s a great opportunity for people who have never been to the cave to come out.”

The event is made possible thanks to support from local sponsors:

Tickets for the event are $10 per person, and registration is currently open. Attendees will be required to wear a mask inside Lost River Caverns’ buildings and when touring the cave, per their COVID policy.

Hellertown Borough Council also approved the Chamber’s request to move forward with planning their annual Light Up Night in Dimmick Park, which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 26 this year.

O’Donnell said that the Chamber is working on two sets of plans for the event, depending on whether or not it can be held in-person.

“Obviously, we are hoping that we can have it in-person like we have pre-COVID, but if we have to adjust we will adjust,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell mentioned that the Chamber has been coordinating with Dewey Fire Co., and that they are considering having a vendor alley as part of the event.

Keep an eye out for our forthcoming story, which will have more information about this year’s Light Up Night.

For more information about the upcoming events contact Jessica O’Donnell at JessicaO@lehighvalleychamber.org or Lauren Bertucci at LaurenB@lehighvalleychamber.org.