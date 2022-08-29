Fountain Hill ES Has Traffic Plan in Place, Needs Crossing Guard

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A new school year began in the Bethlehem Area School District Monday and plans were in place for traffic routing during arrival and dismissal periods at schools like Fountain Hill Elementary. But in Fountain Hill’s case, a school crossing guard is also still needed to help ensure that all students remain safe when traveling to and from school.

An application for the borough’s crossing guard position is available on the borough website. Print applications may be picked up and more information about the job’s requirements is available from staff at Borough Hall, 941 Long St., Fountain Hill, PA 18015.

The hours when the crossing guard is needed for the school at 1330 Church Street are 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. and 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for holidays and other days when school is closed.

The 2022-2023 Arrival and Dismissal Traffic Flow plan recently approved by Fountain Hill Borough Council will help families stay safe as students arrive and depart school.

The plan converts Moravia Street–which runs behind the school–into a one-way street from 8:35 to 9:05 a.m. for arrival and from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. for dismissal. All traffic will flow eastbound, from Norway Place toward Lynn Street, during these periods.

Garden Street–the alley on the east side of the school–is temporarily a one-way street from 8:35 to 9:05 a.m. for arrival and from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. for dismissal; so all traffic flows northbound, from Moravia Street toward Church Street, during these periods.

Motorists should also be aware that the school zone on Broadway near Fountain Hill Elementary School was recently deactivated by the state due to the fact that the school to which it was allocated–the former Holy Child Catholic school–is no longer in existence.

With the opening of schools Monday, local elected and law enforcement officials are reminding motorists to drive safely and obey all traffic laws, including the state’s school bus stopping law.

Saucon Valley students returned to school last week, and Lower Saucon Township Police shared information about the law, which requires drivers in both directions to stop whenever a school bus is loading or unloading students on most roadways. The penalty for anyone convicted of violating the school bus stopping law includes a 60-day license suspension, five points on the convicted individual’s driver’s license and a $250 fine.

More than 700 drivers are convicted of violating the school bus stopping law annually, according to the police department’s post.