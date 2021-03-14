Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman Announces Re-election Bid

Contributed photo

One of the best-known names in Hellertown announced Sunday that he will seek another four-year term as the borough’s mayor.

Supervisor of Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, David Heintzelman was first elected to the office in 2017. He is the operator of several other businesses–including Lehigh Valley Crematory Services Inc., Forever Remembered Hearse Company and the Carriage House at Heintzelmans–in partnership with his brother, Robert Heintzelman, and is the sole owner of Lehigh Valley Animal Crematory Services Inc. in Hellertown.

After one of the most politically divisive years in American history, Heintzelman sounded a conciliatory tone in his re-election campaign announcement, in which he asked for widespread support from voters for the good of the borough.

“Even though I am a registered Democrat, I call upon my Republican friends to write me in,” Heintzelman, 61, said in a campaign news release. “I have tried to be a positive voice for Hellertown and…will build on my record of fairness and openness.”

“Our leadership, in my eyes, is not about being a ‘D’ or an ‘R,'” he continued. “It is believing what is best for the citizens of Hellertown.”

Pennsylvania’s primary elections are closed, meaning that Democrats may only vote for Democratic candidates and Republicans for candidates from their party when they head to the polls May 18 or vote by mail in the days and weeks before that date.

Although Democrats have traditionally held a voter registration advantage in the borough, it has narrowed in recent years, as reflected by borough-level results in the past two presidential elections. Republican Donald Trump won the borough narrowly in 2016, while Democrat Joe Biden was able to flip it and achieve victory by a slim margin of about 75 votes in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic that dominated headlines most of last year has also divided local residents, in some cases along political lines, and Heintzelman addressed that, too.

“As we move out of the constraints of this pandemic, we must stay vigilant about safety of all and the variants of this disease that are still present in our society,” he said.

Heintzelman spoke of his longtime civic involvement, which has been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions on event attendance; restrictions that largely remain in place.

Over the years he has led or helped spearhead various community-focused initiatives, including the annual Saucon Valley Spirit Parade and the annual Summer Music in the Parks concerts, all of which were canceled in 2020 due to the public health and safety rules in effect. Prior to his mayoral service, Heintzelman was a representative to the Northampton County Gaming Revenue and Economic Redevelopment Authority.

According to the news release, he was the recipient of the 2019 Mayor of the Year and 2020 Chamber Champion awards presented by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce as well as the 2017 Greater Lehigh Chamber of Commerce Community Partner Award and the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Eastern PA Funeral Directors Association.

Heintzelman is a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, and the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397 (Hellertown) Legion Riders as well as a Master Mason at New Temple Lodge #720, Allentown. He is a member and past president of the Hellertown Lions Club, a recipient of the PSEA (Pennsylvania State Education Association) Saucon Valley Education Association’s Friend of Education Award in support of communication between schools and the community. He is past president of the Saucon Valley Music Connection and other community organizations.

Heintzelman is married to Nancy (Shay) and noted that he’s “the proud father of four daughters: Dr. Sara C. Heintzelman, Abby (Samuel) Tate, Laura (Bryan) Slayman, Emily (Christopher) Morello, (and) three grand dogs, which all reside in the borough of Hellertown.”

“As mayor, I would like to continue my efforts of working with members of Borough Council to continue to identify ways to increase community pride and engagement, to ensure a sense of safety among residents and to support our local economy as an advocate for businesses,” he said. “I believe that if we have to continue to listen first to one another and share ideas, we can embrace change and build on past successes.”

The borough of Hellertown is home to approximately 6,000 people and serves as the business, cultural and recreational hub for Saucon Valley, which includes Lower Saucon Township. Together, the two municipalities comprise the Saucon Valley School District.

The last day to register to vote in the Tuesday, May 18 primary election is Monday, May 3. Information about the election and a voter registration form may be found online at VotesPa.com. Registered voters may request a no-excuse mail-in ballot online, here.

