July 31: What’s Happening at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market

With the height of summer finally here, locally-grown produce is rapidly ripening and the cornucopia is finding its way onto local dinner tables. A great place to pick up fresh sweet corn, tomatoes and other gifts of the season is at Hellertown’s Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market.

And don’t forget Fido!

The featured vendor for this Sunday, July 31 is Alice’s Natural Nibbles, a purveyor of all-natural dog treat products made with vegetables and single-ingredient treats baked without fillers, chemicals, preservatives or additives. Learn more about Alice’s Natural Nibbles on their website, where you can also order treats for your furry friends.

In addition to food, music is a key part of the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market experience, which is why the market hosts a different performer each week.

Sunday’s musical performer will be S.R.G., who will perform from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market–including a list of vendors, the market’s vendor application and how to be a sponsor–visit SVFMPA.com or stop by the information booth.

Also, be sure to follow the market on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates about these and other upcoming events:

AUG. 7 – AUG. 14 AT THE SAUCON VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET

Sunday, Aug. 7: Celebrate National Farmers Market Week at the SVFM! Local chef-educator Will Rufe of Northampton Community College’s acclaimed Culinary Arts program will be the special guest and will host an “Ask Me Anything?” booth where shoppers can find answers for their most challenging culinary conundrums. Whether the question involves an unusual ingredient or relates to something else, if it’s food-related Will has solutions. Dave Fry will perform from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the Southern Lehigh High School Jazz Band will perform from noon to 1 p.m. Featured vendor: Epic Acre Farm.

Sunday, Aug. 14: Celebrate "The Dog Days of Summer" with man's best friend and your friends at the Saucon Valley Farmers' Market. The dog-friendly market will host special events for dogs and their humans, including a giveaway featuring treats from market vendors Rockstar Dog Bakery and Alice's Natural Nibbles. Look for a raffle, a puppy pool and more "pawesome" things at this special event. Cornflower Jam will perform from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featured vendor: Rockstar Dog Bakery.

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

It is held next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the library lot as well as along Constitution Avenue, and well-behaved dogs are welcome. (Dogs must be leashed.)

For more information about current vendors at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, read our recent profiles of Colony Meadery, Marie’s Soap Co., Angry Viking Jerky, FD Market, Macungie Mountain Herb Farm, Tomblers Bakery, Breadfermented, Everything Dumplings, Mad Catter Coffee Roasters, Mainly Mushrooms and Epic Acre Farm.