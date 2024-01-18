Local Municipalities Declare Snow Emergencies

Hellertown, Fountain Hill and Freemansburg boroughs are three of the local municipalities with declared snow emergencies, in advance of a winter storm that is forecast to affect the area Friday.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday for the Lehigh Valley for 3 to 5 inches of snow, which it said will affect both the morning and evening rush hours.

Hellertown’s snow emergency takes effect at 7 a.m. Friday and will remain in effect until further notice. Vehicles parked on designated snow emergency routes in the borough during this time could be towed if they aren’t moved.

Temporary off-street parking is available in borough-owned lots at Dimmick Park, Water Street Park, Tobias Drive and across from the Hellertown Post Office on Delaware Avenue.

Borough officials have also asked that residents on secondary, non-emergency routes make every effort to move their vehicles off the street or work with neighbors to park all vehicles on one side of the street. Cars should also be parked at least 15 feet from intersections and 20 feet from stop signs to ensure that the snow plows have adequate clearance in the neighborhoods around town.

The snow emergency routes in the borough include Main Street from I-78 to Polk Valley Road, Easton Road from Cherry Lane to Main Street and Walnut Street from the Saucon Creek to Constitution Avenue. A complete list of snow emergency routes along with other information about snow emergencies may be found on the borough’s website.

Fountain Hill’s snow emergency begins at 8 a.m. Friday, after which time vehicles may be ticketed and towed. The snow emergency routes in Fountain Hill are Broadway, Delaware Avenue, St. Luke’s Place from Delaware Avenue to Ostrum Street and Ostrum Street from Mohican Street to St. Luke’s Place. St. Luke’s Place is directly in front of St. Luke’s Hospital.

Freemansburg’s snow emergency will be in effect from 6 a.m. to midnight Friday.

“Please remove all vehicles from posted routes to avoid being towed,” borough officials said Thursday. “Be safe, be prepared (and) check on your elderly neighbors to see if they need anything.”

Friday’s snowstorm will be the second to affect the area this week. A winter storm Tuesday dumped three to four inches on the area, some of which has turned to ice due to melting and refreezing.

Icy roads are expected to remain a concern for drivers through the weekend, with temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing until Monday.

Saturday is forecast to be particularly cold, with blowing snow, a high of only 22 degrees and wind chill values around zero due to a northwest wind that is forecast to gust up to 35 mph.

Relief from the brutal cold is on the horizon in the form of warmer temperatures next week. According to the latest forecast for the Allentown area, highs in the 40s are expected by Tuesday.