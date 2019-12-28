2019 in Review: Saucon Source’s 15 Biggest Stories of the Year

In 2019 Saucon Source continued its commitment to providing readers with timely and accurate local news and information by publishing more than 1,000 original stories. It was also a landmark year for our business. In November Saucon Source LLC celebrated its fifth anniversary with an open house, and in November we launched a local news and interviews podcast called “No Rain Date,” which is now available on this site as well as via free apps including Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Tunein and Google Play.

Altogether, stories on SauconSource.com received more than 1.1 million unique pageviews this year (source: Google Analytics). The following 15 stories received the most pageviews–more than 100,000 combined–and clearly reflect the importance to readers of our breaking news, crime and business reporting.

