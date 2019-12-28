2019 in Review: Saucon Source’s 15 Biggest Stories of the Year

In 2019 Saucon Source continued its commitment to providing readers with timely and accurate local news and information by publishing more than 1,000 original stories. It was also a landmark year for our business. In November Saucon Source LLC celebrated its fifth anniversary with an open house, and in November we launched a local news and interviews podcast called “No Rain Date,” which is now available on this site as well as via free apps including Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Tunein and Google Play.
Altogether, stories on SauconSource.com received more than 1.1 million unique pageviews this year (source: Google Analytics). The following 15 stories received the most pageviews–more than 100,000 combined–and clearly reflect the importance to readers of our breaking news, crime and business reporting.
- Couple’s Qmart Store Was Front for Retail Theft Thing, Police Say (Oct. 3, 25K+ pageviews)
- What a Shame: Revolutions at Saucon Valley Abruptly Closes (March 31, 20K+ pageviews)
- Get Ready for 4 Years of Delays on Rt. 309 South of Quakertown (Sept. 19, 18K+ pageviews)
- Man Charged With Double Homicide at Campground Near Quakertown (Oct. 19, 12K+ pageviews)
- Police Say Woman Walked Out of Walmart Without Paying for Items (June 17, 10K+ pageviews)
- Lower Saucon Man One of Two Killed in Rt. 378 Wreck in Bethlehem (Sept. 26, 9K+ pageviews)
- Hellertown Woman Gets 30 Months in Prison for Role in Ponzi Scheme (April 6, 9K+ pageviews)
- New Hellertown Sports Bar ‘Wings on Main’ to Open Soon (June 6, 8K+ pageviews)
- Lower Saucon Man Dies 10 Days After Crash in Upper Saucon (Sept. 23, 8K+ pageviews)
- Alleged Rail Trail Tryst in Hellertown Leads to Charges, Police Say (April 16, 6K+ pageviews)
- Ground Broken on Mixed Use Development on Rt. 378 in Upper Saucon (Sept. 6, 5K+ pageviews)
- Builder Proposes 888 Dwelling Units, Retail for 120 Acres on Rt. 309 (March 26, 5K+ pageviews)
- See Praying Mantis Devour Spotted Lanternfly: Photos (Aug. 29, 5K+ pageviews)
- Giant Launches New Rewards Program: ‘Giant Choice Rewards’ (Oct. 8, 5K+ pageviews)
- Weis Market in Upper Saucon to Close Jan. 25 (Jan. 2, 5K+ pageviews)
