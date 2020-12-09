Light Snowfall Gives Saucon Valley Early Taste of Winter (Photos)

Borough Authority Park looked as pretty as a postcard Wednesday, after light snow fell in Hellertown for several hours.
It wasn’t much, but the snow that fell in Hellertown and throughout eastern Pennsylvania Wednesday was just enough to remind residents that winter is definitely on its way.
The flakes also added a festive touch to Christmas decorations and holiday displays, which in recent years haven’t seen much of the white stuff.
Last winter, no accumulating snow fell in the Lehigh Valley until well into January.
The Saucon Valley area received around an inch of snow, most of which accumulated on grassy surfaces. Roads and sidewalks generally remained wet, since temperatures were marginal and remained close to the freezing mark throughout much of the day.
Further north, in the Poconos, several inches of snow fell and also covered roadways.
The wintry weather is forecast to abate for a bit, with temperatures rebounding well into the 40s under sunny skies Thursday. By this weekend, highs in the 50s are expected.
According to the latest National Weather Service forecast for the area, the warmup will be brief.
Monday’s high will drop back into the 40s, which is seasonal for this time of year.
A solitary figure padded along the snow-covered Saucon Rail Trail, near the Walnut Street crossing in Hellertown.
The playground at Town Hall Park in Lower Saucon Township wasn’t able to attract any visitors Wednesday, after enough snow fell to cover its slides and swings.
The grist mill pond in Hellertown was a quiet study in grey following a light snowfall Wednesday.
A stone marker outside the Hellertown Historical Society and adjacent grist mill appeared as if it were literally frozen in time.
The Black River lived up to its name, running cold and dark through woods east of Bingen Road in Lower Saucon Township.
Hellertown’s beloved Pony Bridge, decorated for Christmas, closely matched the color of the snow that fell on it.
Some creative employees built a modified snowman using ice cubes outside the Dunkin’ Donuts store in Hellertown.
A salt truck makes its way north on Main Street in Hellertown, after a dusting of snow fell Wednesday. In spite of the wintry precipitation, roads were mainly wet.
A Saucon Valley School District bus was unimpeded by the bit of snow that fell. There were no early dismissals locally as a result of the snowfall.
A Saucon Valley school bus driver makes the turn from Bingen onto Black River Roads in Lower Saucon Township Wednesday.
Detwiller Plaza in Hellertown is always pretty, but with a dusting of snow the clock tower and fountain appeared especially picturesque.
Christmas decorations outside the historic Heller-Wagner Grist Mill in Hellertown looked ‘just right’ with a bit of freshly-fallen snow on them.
Plow truck attachments sat idle in the parking lot of Town Hall Park in Lower Saucon Township Wednesday. The wintry precipitation that fell did not amount to a plowable snowfall in the Saucon Valley area.
Fountain Hill borough’s fleet of police vehicles was ready to go after the snow stopped falling. Pictured at right is the borough’s Christmas tree, which is located outside the municipal building along Cherokee Street.
The snow that fell didn’t require shoveling. Instead, most vehicle owners were able to remove it with a few swishes of a brush or broom.
One of the historic buildings at the Hellertown Historical Society complex on Walnut Street was surrounded by just enough snow to give it the appearance of a Christmas postcard.
The windmill at the grist mill pond in Hellertown and an adjacent evergreen tree were dusted with snow Wednesday.