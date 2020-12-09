Light Snowfall Gives Saucon Valley Early Taste of Winter (Photos)

It wasn’t much, but the snow that fell in Hellertown and throughout eastern Pennsylvania Wednesday was just enough to remind residents that winter is definitely on its way.

The flakes also added a festive touch to Christmas decorations and holiday displays, which in recent years haven’t seen much of the white stuff.

Last winter, no accumulating snow fell in the Lehigh Valley until well into January.

The Saucon Valley area received around an inch of snow, most of which accumulated on grassy surfaces. Roads and sidewalks generally remained wet, since temperatures were marginal and remained close to the freezing mark throughout much of the day.

Further north, in the Poconos, several inches of snow fell and also covered roadways.

The wintry weather is forecast to abate for a bit, with temperatures rebounding well into the 40s under sunny skies Thursday. By this weekend, highs in the 50s are expected.

According to the latest National Weather Service forecast for the area, the warmup will be brief.

Monday’s high will drop back into the 40s, which is seasonal for this time of year.