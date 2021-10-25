Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor: Simply Soy and Scent

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

It is no wonder that candles become more popular this time of year, as the cooler weather and fall foliage pair nicely with the aroma and ambiance that candles provide.

In the Lehigh Valley, the candle vendor Simply Soy and Scent is dedicated to producing cozy, fragrant candles that are also cleaner and more sustainable to burn. As the name implies, Simply Soy and Scent’s clean candles have a secret ingredient: soy.

“Soy wax is an all-vegetable wax that cleans up easily, and burns cleaner and longer than traditional wax,” said Erica Giannantonio, owner of Simply Soy and Scent.

Giannantonio began developing the concept for her business in 2015. She had been “a little obsessed” with candles for as long as she could remember, always enjoying the scents and coziness they provide.

Giannantonio was a big fan of the traditional candles sold at grocery stores and other big-box retailers, but eventually she became more interested in candles that were easier on the environment.

“My interest in healthier, less processed household items and food replacements led me down the slippery slope of YouTube videos,” she said.

A major turning point came when Giannantonio’s friend sent her a recipe for a natural diaper cream she had made herself.

“The thought that you could make this product in your own home and know exactly what you’re putting on your child’s body was mind-blowing to me!” she said.

In researching organic household products, Giannantonio gravitated towards soy wax, because it burns much cleaner than the waxes traditionally used in candles.

“When you combine the proper wick size with a soy wax there is nothing toxic released into the air,” she said. “No black soot on your jars or on your walls, something I’m sure we all know our kids and pets shouldn’t be breathing in.”

Giannantonio began making candles and creams for herself and as gifts, but people loved her products so much that they suggested she begin selling them.

Although she had never considered becoming a business owner before, Giannantonio officially started Simply Soy and Scent in 2019.

The name is a reflection of Giannantonio’s approach and business practices. She does not add any chemicals or dyes, and she strives to use as many recycled and eco friendly products and packaging options as possible. Even the candle wicks are made from lead-free cotton.

Simply Soy and Scent currently offers a dozen different soy wax candle varieties. Products range from lavender and blood orange candles, to maple bourbon, mistletoe and fig tree.

Giannantonio says her apple cider and orange spice candles are big sellers this time of year.

Simple Soy and Scent also sells soy wax melts, and a balm, which is another popular product as the dry winter months approach.

Giannantonio vended her products at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market for the first time in 2021.

“They were very welcoming and are great to work with,” she said, adding that she looks forward to many more seasons of vending at the market to come.

She will be vending at the market for the final times this season on Nov. 7 and Nov. 21.

Simply Soy and Scent products can also be purchased at Crooked Row Farm in Orefield, Apple Ridge Farm in Saylorsburg, Morghan Rake Coffee Roasters in Easton, Lehigh Valley Chiropractic in Bethlehem and Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm in Stroudsburg.

Products may also be purchased from the Simply Soy and Scent website, which also contains more information about soy wax candles, such as tips and tricks for properly maintaining them.

Be sure to also follow Simply Soy and Scent on Facebook to stay informed about their products and where to find them.

Read some of our other Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market vendor profiles before you pay them a visit.

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, next to the Hellertown Area Library. The market operates from early May through late November and hosts more than 25 different local vendors.