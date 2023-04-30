Business Community

Promenade Shops: European Wax Center Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary

9 hours ago
by Josh Popichak
European Wax Center Promenade

A little rain couldn't dampen the enthusiasm of attendees at a one-year anniversary celebration for European Wax Center in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley Friday.

European Wax Center Promenade Shops

Local European Wax Center owner Nanci Emiliani-Gerhard and her Promenade Shops staff prepare to cut a ribbon at an anniversary celebration held Friday in partnership with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce. European Wax Center is a chain of hair removal salons which offer waxing services along with skin care and other beauty products/treatments.

A little rain couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of attendees at a one-year anniversary celebration for European Wax Center in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley Friday afternoon.

The raindrops had just begun to fall when the party inside the salon moved outside, where local franchise owner Nanci Emiliani-Gerhard was joined by staff and representatives from the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce for the ribbon-cutting. Refreshments were served inside the salon, where there were also raffles to enter and prize giveaways offered.

Emiliani-Gerhard also owns the European Wax Center locations on Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, and N. Krocks Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, according to a September 2021 profile that appeared in Lehigh Valley Style magazine.

European Wax Center has nearly 900 locations throughout the U.S., according to the company’s website, WaxCenter.com.

Services available at the Promenade Shops salon include body waxing, bikini waxing, facial waxing, men’s waxing and brow tinting, according to the site.

To help regular customers “stay smooth and save money,” European Wax Centers also offer “Wax Passes,” the site states.

Appointments can be booked online.

The hours for the Promenade Shops location are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Several businesses have recently opened in the Promenade Shops while others have announced openings planned for later this year.

Batch Microcreamery, Handmade Mystic and Squishable have all opened within the last six months.

Businesses that are expected to open later in 2023 include FD Market, Love Obsessed and Turning Point.

The Promenade Shops is located at 2845 Center Valley Parkway in Center Valley. For more information, including a site directory and map, visit ThePromenadeShopsatSauconValley.com.

Hayden Rinde of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce speaks during Friday’s one-year anniversary ribbon-cutting at European Wax Center in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

European Wax Centers owner Nanci Elimiani-Gerhard thanks staff, customers and others during the ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the Promenade Shops location Friday.

The European Wax Center salon in the Promenade Shops is located next to Sweet & Sassy, near L.L. Bean.

Along with the ribbon-cutting, refreshments were served at the event, which also featured giveaways and raffles.

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

