Promenade Shops: European Wax Center Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary

A little rain couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of attendees at a one-year anniversary celebration for European Wax Center in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley Friday.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

A little rain couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of attendees at a one-year anniversary celebration for European Wax Center in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley Friday afternoon.

The raindrops had just begun to fall when the party inside the salon moved outside, where local franchise owner Nanci Emiliani-Gerhard was joined by staff and representatives from the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce for the ribbon-cutting. Refreshments were served inside the salon, where there were also raffles to enter and prize giveaways offered.

Emiliani-Gerhard also owns the European Wax Center locations on Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, and N. Krocks Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, according to a September 2021 profile that appeared in Lehigh Valley Style magazine.

European Wax Center has nearly 900 locations throughout the U.S., according to the company’s website, WaxCenter.com.

Services available at the Promenade Shops salon include body waxing, bikini waxing, facial waxing, men’s waxing and brow tinting, according to the site.

To help regular customers “stay smooth and save money,” European Wax Centers also offer “Wax Passes,” the site states.

Appointments can be booked online.

The hours for the Promenade Shops location are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Several businesses have recently opened in the Promenade Shops while others have announced openings planned for later this year.

Batch Microcreamery, Handmade Mystic and Squishable have all opened within the last six months.

Businesses that are expected to open later in 2023 include FD Market, Love Obsessed and Turning Point.

The Promenade Shops is located at 2845 Center Valley Parkway in Center Valley. For more information, including a site directory and map, visit ThePromenadeShopsatSauconValley.com.