Nov. 6: What’s Happening at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market?

Fall’s colors are beginning to fade, and as they do things are beginning to wind down at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, after another successful season in Hellertown.

The good news is that if you haven’t visited the market recently, you still have several opportunities to shop and enjoy it before the season officially ends on Sunday, Nov. 20.

After that, a handful of vendors will set up booths the following two Sundays–Nov. 27 and Dec. 4–as part of a pre-holiday market along Constitution Avenue. Participating vendors will be sharing information with their customers, both at the market and via their communication channels.

Of course, all of the vendors and volunteers for whom the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is a labor of love want to thank the community for their support this year.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING AT THE MARKET?

Sunday’s music will be provided by well-known Lehigh Valley folk singer Dave Fry.

Visitors can also get a jumpstart on holiday shopping browsing for gifts, jewelry and more with Artists in the Park; local crafters and artisans selling their wares at the market.

Follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on social media for other announcements.

MORE ABOUT THE MARKET

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome at the market, but must be leashed at all times.

The market is held across from Dimmick Park next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the lot next to the library and along Constitution Avenue.

Also, stop by the information booth to learn more about how to get involved as a sponsor or volunteer. Giving back as a market volunteer is both fun and rewarding, and volunteers are needed for the market’s 2023 season!

Visit SVFMPa.com for more information and be sure to follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates throughout the year.